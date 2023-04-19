APC Stakeholders Want Senator Smart Adeyemi Expelled





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



A group, Ijumu APC Progressive minds, has called for the immediate expulsion of the senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ijumu Local government, over his comment on APC governorship primary.

President of the group, Kamaldeen Oluwatoyin, while addressing Journalists in Lokoja, yesterday, stated that there was justification for free and fair governorship election across the 239 wards on the 21 local government of Kogi State.

Oluwatoyin said it was imperative to set the record straight in the face misinformation and blatant lies being circulated by some defeated aspirants in the last Friday 14th of April, 2023 primary election.

While lamenting the attack on Governor Yahaya Bello by Adeyemi, the group called on the senator to refrain from disparaging the free and fair process that has produced the APC standard bearer on Friday.

“After his ill-fated failure in the 2015 election, where he was washed away by the Buhari hurricane: it was the governor that rehabilitated the political destitute called Smart Adeyemi and brought his political career back to life.

“We warned the Governor then about our son that he is a snake, that no matter how good you are to him, he will bite you. That is exactly what Senator Smart Adeyemi is doing now.

“The reason the governor gave for supporting Senator Smart Adeyemi in 2019 was to push him for the Senate Presidency. It was a selfless Agenda to position Kogi State strategically for development.

“As members of the party in Ijumu Local Government Area, we commend the governor for allowing a level playground for all the contestants. That process has produced the best candidate and we are confident of victory in November.

“We also call on the APC in Ijumu Local Government Area to immediately commence expulsion proceedings against Smart Adeyemi as he has become cancerous to our party.”