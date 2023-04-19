AIICO Rolls Out CRS Programmes on Health

Ebere Nwoji

AIICO Insurance Plc has rolled out a number of corporate social responsibility activities targeted at improving the health and well being of Nigerians at all ages.

The company said to achieve this, it has established relationships with partner agencies, government establishments, and non-profit organisations through which it touched many lives more meaningfully.

AIICO Head Strategic Marketing and Communications Department, Mr Segun Olalandu said the company annually commemorates World Blood Donor Day with an internal blood donation drive in partnership with Lagos State Government through its agency, the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service.

He said in doing this, AIICO employees troop out voluntarily to donate blood, adding that the intervention was in response to the enormous supply gap and the continuous rise in the demand for blood in local health institutions.

In a related development, Olalandu said AIICO was also helping to fight and end infant homicide (infanticide) in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, this barbaric practice is still in practice in some local communities. AIICO donates N100 from every sale of its Travel and Automobile insurance products to this cause yearly. It partners with ActionAid Nigeria and Vine Heritage Home, who are at the forefront of the campaign to rescue these children. They provide them with shelter, and access to quality education and ensure they reintegrate into society without harm”, he stated.

Noting that any discussion on health in sub-Saharan Africa is incomplete without touching on malaria and its impact on public health in the region as Malaria accounts for up to 30 percent of all childhood deaths and 11 percent of adult deaths, Olalandu said in 2022, AIICO partnered with HACEY, distributing treated mosquito nets to many households through Primary Healthcare Centers in local communities across Lagos, Rivers, and Oyo States.