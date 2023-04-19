Abuja Disco Boosts Power Supply to Customers in FCT with Three New Feeders





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) yesterday announced the completion of the construction of three 33KV feeders and the installation of ‘auto reclosers’ at the Dawaki transmission station, Abuja, to boost power supply to Gwarinpa, Life Camp, Kubwa and environs.

A statement by the Chief Marketing Officer, AEDC, Donald Etim, noted that AEDC started evacuating the initial load from the facility at about 17:00 hours on April 17, 2023 on two of the feeders.

The constructed 33KV feeders, the AEDC said, will ‘de-load’ Gwarinpa and Life Camp 33KV feeders from AT2 Katampe, as well as Dawaki and Bwari 33KV feeders from AT4 Kubwa TS.

The project, it added, will also improve power supply availability within Dawaki, Katampe, Bwari, among others.

‘‘We are thrilled to announce the successful commissioning of our new 33KV feeders, which is a proof of our commitment to meeting the growing electricity needs of our customers.

“These feeders will not only help de-load the existing infrastructure but also improve the overall performance of our distribution network, ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply to our valued customers in Gwarinpa, Life Camp and other locations,’’ AEDC quoted its Managing Director and Chief Executive, Adeoye Fadeyibi, as saying.

The two AEDC 33KV feeders which were inaugurated, Tuesday afternoon, it noted, will evacuate power from the 132/33KV GIS Transmission Station Dawaki.

The 33kv Feeder is expected to feed Gwarinpa 1st-5th Avenue, Setraco, and Citec Estate, while the other 33KV facility will supply 6th and 7th Avenue, Adkan Estate, and Grand Products in Dawaki. Also covered are Urban Shelter, Charly Boy, News Engineering, and environs.

“As a customer-centric company, we are constantly investing in our infrastructure to enhance service quality and customer experience. The commissioning of these new feeders is a strategic move to address the increased demand for electricity in these areas and ensure an efficient and reliable power supply to our customers

“As the load evacuation phase unfolds in the next few weeks, load may be adjusted gradually as we observe the feeder performances,” Etim said.

He added that AEDC is a leading provider of electricity distribution services with a strong commitment to service excellence, technological innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Led by visionary leadership and supported by a skilled team of professionals, Etim added that the AEDC continues to enhance its contribution to the socio-economic development of its franchise area through reliable and efficient electricity distribution.