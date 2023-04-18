TCN Boss Gets Best Leadership Award

Environment Reporters Association of Nigeria (ERAN) has bestowed the Best Leadership Award 2023 in Nigeria on the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, Sule Abdulaziz.

Announcing this in Abuja, President of ERAN, Ambrose Inusa Sule, said that the body decided to honour Abdulaziz with the award in view of his deft management of the electricity transmission network in an environmentally sound manner in Nigeria.

He said that the award was designed as a major media event to reawaken Nigerians on issues of electricity transmission safety, systems operation and electricity trading.

He further said that the TCN boss was considered for the award after a careful and thorough assessment of his accomplishments in the responsible evacuation of electric power generated by the electricity generating companies ( Gencos) and wheeling it to distribution companies (Discos) more sustainably.

“It should be noted that Engr Abdulaziz is an astute environmental expertise in transmission projects, network operation, maintenance, human resources and market administration,” he said.

He added that, “It is a credit to the TCN Boss’s transparency that the sector is environmentally friendly to Nigerians.”

The award presentation is slated for today, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Abuja.