Police Parade Four for Allegedly Lynching Suspected Internet Fraudster in Ondo





Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday paraded four suspects in connection with lynching a suspected internet fraudster identified as Mr. Olorunfemi Tope, who was alleged to have killed two people along Ijoka Road in Akure, Ondo State’s capital.

Recall that the accident involved a Toyota car, suspected to be owned by the 35-year-old alleged internet fraudster who rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying different passengers at different spots along Ijo-Mimo, through Sunday Bus Stop, off Ijoka Road, Akure.

THISDAY reported that the victims died on the spot while six others sustained series of injuries while the driver of the Toyota car was trying to escape from the scene before he was caught by angry mob and stoned to death and his vehicle was set on fire.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Akure, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ms. Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said that a total of seven people have been arrested but only four were paraded.

Those paraded are Mr. Amos Victor (principal suspect), Mr. Rotoye Ismaila, Mr. Olatunji Samuel, and Mr. Farotimi Pelumi.

Her words: “Last week Monday, we had a case of jungle justice in Akure, in which a young man who was driving along Ijoka Road had an accident and unfortunately killed one commercial motorcyclist and injured six others.

“Unfortunately, those who were around who should have helped result to jungle justice but I am glad to inform you today that some of them have been arrested.

“Seven people put together are in custody but four principal suspects are here. We are not through with arrest of suspects; some of them are still at large. After investigation, all suspects involved will be charged with arson and murder.”

She added that “we have said it times without number, jungle justice is illegal. It is against the law. When there is an accident, our first focus should be on how to rescue victims, take them to the nearest hospital for first aid and not to take laws into our hands. It is wrong to lynch anyone under the guise that the person has killed someone.”