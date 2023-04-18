 Ekiti Varsity Graduates 5,963  at  27th Convocation Ceremony

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A total of 5,963 students are set to be graduates at the 27th Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, (EKSU) convocation ceremony for the 2021/2022 session from April 17 to 20, 2023.

At a press conference heralding the convocation ceremony held at the institution’s main Senate Chamber yesterday in Ado Ekiti, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Edward Olanipekun, gave the total number of graduating students as 5,963.

The VC stated that out of the total figure, 79 are in the category of the first class; 1,847 in the second class upper division; 3,343 in the second class lower division, while 332 are in the third class and one with a pass.

Others included 58 for the doctorate, 86 for the master and 63 Post Graduate Diploma.

While reeling out the activities for the 27th convocation ceremony, Prof. Olanipekun stated further that on April 18, 2023, there will be a convocation play at the main auditorium of the institution by 2p.m.

Also, on the same second day, Professor Olanipekun revealed that the 27th convocation lecture with the title: ‘The University System in Nigeria and The Sustainability Question’, would be delivered by the former Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, Osogbo, in Osun State, by 1 p.m. at the main auditorium of the campus. And by 4 p.m., there will be an ‘Evening with the Vice Chancellor/ Drama’ at the 3,000 seater multipurpose hall.

Olanipekun said on April 19, 2023, there would be an award of sub-degree, first degree and the presentation of prizes/ distinctions by 10 a.m. also at the main auditorium.

Also, on the last day, which is April 20, 2023, Olanipekun maintained that there would be an award of postgraduate diplomas, master and doctoral degrees by 10 a.m. at the main auditorium.

On the question about the students who were sent home last week following a protest, Olanipekun promised that the institution is going to bring back the students to write their examinations after the Eidel fitri holiday.

The vice chancellor, however, added that there would be no honourary award during the 27th convocation ceremony for the 2021/2022 session.