Diya, Fatimilehin & Co. Unveils New Logo, Refreshes Brand

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Diya, Fatimilehin & Co. has unveiled a new logo and visual identity. With the brand refresh, the first in the 40-year history of the Firm, it aims to ensure its first impression delivers on the reality of what Diya, Fatimilehin & Co really brings to bear. Trust is a major currency in the real estate industry. Clients want assurance they are being provided real value from a dependable provider and this is a central Diya, Fatimilehin and Co difference.

According to the Founding Partner, Mr. Gboyega Fatimilehin, who addressed Journalists recently about the brand refresh, “We are the same company that people have come to trust and count on for solutions; we are only redressing to reflect our ongoing transformation to always deliver value to our clients through innovation, agility and dynamism,” said Idowu Bakare, Partner/Head of Practice.

The new logo maintains a very similar orange colour but the icon has changed for a fresher, more modern and versatile look and feel. In addition to the new logo, the firm has made subtle changes to its mission and vision statements.

Their Mission is: To be the first choice for real estate services delivered through consistent client support and the provision of comprehensive real estate solutions.

The company’s Vision is: To enable our clients and people to enhance wealth through innovative real estate solutions that assure value accretion.

“The market has evolved, our teams have evolved, our identity should also evolve. As we enter our 5th decade, we are seizing the opportunity to exhibit a stronger, more urgent capacity to evolve, and add vitality to our relationships”, said Gboyega Fatimilehin, Founding Partner. “Today we build on our history and are presenting a modern platform to meet the needs of all generations of real estate services consumers and are building a future-centric brand that outlives us all.”

The full roll-out of the new visual identity would be phased across all branches of the Firm and as it commemorates its 40th Anniversary in May 2023.

Diya, Fatimilehin & Co is a leading real estate services provider with more than 40 years of experience providing property agency, property management, valuation, and advisory services to governments, corporations and individuals. We are committed to being the trusted, reliable, strategic partners to our clients, providing best-in-class, end-to-end strategies and solutions on a modern platform.

