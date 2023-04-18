Court remands Ayanda Carter in Prison custody

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kubwa, in a Criminal Charge No.: CR/102/2023, between the Inspector General of Police vs Ayanda Carter, has ordered that the Defendant (Ayanda Carter) be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of her bail application which is yet to be filed by her Counsel.

Upon a Petition to the IGP by one Stanel Group, alledging that the Defendant (Ayanda Carter) held herself out to be a professional Interior Designer and relying on her presentation and undertaking to produce high quality design and services for the company, her services was retained by Stanel Group on the agreed sum of Thirty Eight Million two Hundred and Seventy Four Thousand One Hundred and Sixty-Two Naira only (N38,274,162), including her logistics.

She, however, failed woefully to deliver the agreed design and services and rather diverted the said money to personal gain.

The First Information Report stated that she is being charged with: CRIMINAL BREACH OF TRUST, CHEATING AND CRIMINAL INTIMIDATION.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The court adjourned the matter till 8th May, 2023, for hearing of the substantive matter but directed the Defence Counsel to file his application for bail and approach the Registry for a date to hear as the date currently set down is for the Prosecution to open their case.