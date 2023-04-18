CITN, ICAN, Others Urged to Synergise for Effective Policy Making

Sunday Okobi

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has been called upon to work in synergy with other professional financial bodies in Nigeria, including ICAN, in order to attain effective policy making, policy strategy, and implementation in the system.

The call was made at the weekend by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Courteville Business Solution Plc, Dr. Adebola Akindele, when a team of CITN members paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Lagos, led by the CITN President, Mr. Adesina Adedayo.

Akindele stated that almost every ICAN member also has some connections or relationship with CITN and other bodies, adding that rather than fighting one another for supremacy, by the time they work together, the result would be a lot better.

In the same vein, he frowned at the inability of the Nigerian Government to make use of the country’s robust resources available to better the lives of the people, lamenting that the government is not getting the right plugs in the right holes in fixing strategies, executing projects, implementing policies, and even designing the direction of the policies, as he added that the country can’t move forward in such situation. “You need to have the right people in the right places regardless of their ‘political leanings’, even as a professional too,” Akindele said.

Speaking, the CITN President, Mr. Adesina Adedayo. Who, alongside his executives visited Akindele, a stakeholder, to notify him of their upcoming conference taking place in Abuja from May 8 to 12, said the visit was very significant, as it gave them ample opportunity to meet their stakeholder(s) who are equally their members, “and who have shown themselves successful in the industry, and in so many areas outside the core practice of taxation.

“We need to engage them because there is so much space for us to have feedback on what we are doing right, the areas we are doing right, and see how we can improve over the years, “he said.