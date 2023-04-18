APC Dominates Niger Assembly, Wins 20 Out of 27 Seats





Laleye Dipo in Minna



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained its dominance of the Niger State House of Assembly, after winning 20 out of the 27 seats in the legislature.

The dominance of the party was confirmed by its victory in last Saturdays supplementary polls, when the party won the four seats at stake in the four local government areas, where the election had been declared inclusive.

The APC has been dominating the assembly since 2015 when it took over the political leadership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The supplementary elections were held in Rijau, Agwara Rafi and Agaie.

With the victory of the APC in Agwara, the party also stopped the 16 year reign of Mr Bello Agwara of the PDP, when APC’s candidate, Mohammed Garba was declared winner of the election .

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state also confirmed the victory of APC’s candidate for Rijau assembly seat, Alhaji Bako Bello and Alhaji Mohammed Musa Etsugaie for Agaie as well as Alhaji Zubairu Ismaila for Rafi LGAs.

The commission said the conduct of the supplementary election was orderly and peaceful, adding that “there was no record of malpractices.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Yushau Garki, appreciated all those that participated in the election especially, security operatives for discharging their duties diligently.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Mr Musa Sakinkaji, also commended the electorate once more for “having confidence in the party by voting massively for its candidates in the supplementary election.”