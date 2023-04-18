Air Peace Restarts Makurdi Operations with Three Weekly Flights

Chinedu Eze



Air Peace yesterday resumed flights to Makurdi from Lagos and Abuja.

The relaunched flight which departed Lagos, connecting through Abuja, was welcomed at the Makurdi Airport with a ceremonial water salute, marking a comeback of the airline to Benue State after suspending the route in 2021.

“We’re delighted to be back in Makurdi, providing connectivity between the city and Lagos/Abuja. We thank all the key aviation players and the Benue State Government for their support in ensuring this comeback,” Ground Operations Manager, Air Peace, Ayodeji Adeyemi stated.

Air Peace would operate Makurdi three days weekly from Lagos and Abuja on the Embraer 145 aircraft.

The airline currently operates 20 domestic routes, seven regional and four international destinations, with an increasing modern fleet of 37 aircraft, including five brand new Embraer 195-E2s, and prospects for more acquisitions.

Air Peace would attain another milestone when it begins the first direct flight from Nigeria to the State of Israel on April 20, 2023.

This would be a great feat for the airline and a huge relief to Nigerians and Israelis who have to travel for 27 hours from Nigeria to Israel via other nations but direct flight between the two countries would take just five hours.

Israeli government had confirmed that Air Peace’s inaugural flight to Ben Gurion International Airport, Tel-Aviv, Israel would be April 20, 2023.

Last month the airline launched nonstop flight services to Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra State in Southwestern India.

Air Peace had said it started with two weekly flight frequencies to Mumbai with plans to commence Delhi operations as soon as the Mumbai service garners significant momentum.

The Chief Operating Officer, Air Peace, Oluwatoyin Olajide had said: “The Mumbai route is our fourth international destination and is strongly indicative of our unwavering commitment to continually expand our route network to meet the evolving travel needs of not only the Nigerian market but also the West African sub-region.

“This direct, nonstop Mumbai service is a respite to Nigerians and Indians who have to travel for so many hours to India with stopovers via other countries.

“Our Mumbai service is direct- meaning no stopovers. So, you’re saving time, money and avoiding stopover stress. Also, we’re offering a launch fare of 450,000 naira. That’s unbeatable, especially considering that we’re deploying our comfy Boeing 777 aircraft, offering passengers best-in-class hospitality.”