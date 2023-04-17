We will Bury PDP in Kogi, Aspirants, Critical Stakeholders Warn

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Critical stakeholders in Kogi West, who are worried by the desperate move by some member of the National Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to skew the result of the party’s governorship primary in favour of a particular aspirant, have warned the electoral panel to desist from using the manipulated delegate list or else they would bury the PDP in Kogi State.

Addressing the newsmen a at press conference at his residence in Lokoja on Saturday’s evening, the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yomi Awoniyi, and other aspirants have vowed to resist any attempt to use the altered delegates list that was concocted in Abuja to favour a desperate aspirant.

Awoniyi explained that the PDP held its congress to elect the ad-hoc delegates who would participate in the party’s governorship primary.

He pointed out that the congress was conducted by one Mr. Abdullahi Nigi, and alleged that the result was tampered with when it was taken to Abuja by some anti-democratic forces within the party who are poised to favour an aspirant.

The ex-deputy governor alleged that the delegates list from Kogi State was not only manipulated, but also removed some critical stakeholders’ names from the list.

He added that about 158 delegates’ name were doctored to help an aspirant, which is totally unacceptable to us.

Awoniyi noted that this was exactly what played out during the presidential primary when the delegates’ lists were altered, and warned that enough is enough.

Another PDP’s stalwart and governorship aspirant, Mr. Olawafemi Rotomi Bolu, also vowed that the stakeholders in Kogi West would resist any attempt to use such doctored list on Sunday.

Bolu threatened that the stakeholders would help to bury the PDP in Kogi State if the electoral panel ventured to use the controversial list.

He lamented that the party hierarchy should have told them not to purchase the party’s nomination forms since they already had their favourite.

He warned that favouring any aspirant would signify the end of the party in Kogi State.