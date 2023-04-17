Scores Feared Killed as Gunmen Invade Plateau Community

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Unconfirmed number of persons were on Sunday night killed, when armed men invaded a community in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

A source from the community said that several persons were killed when the gunmen stormed the community at about midnight and opened fire on the people causing pandemonium.

He added that several other persons were injured as they scampered for safety.

Confirming the sad incident, the Director, Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Joseph Lengmang, expressed sadness, describing it as a disturbing trend of deteriorating security situation in some parts of the state.

In a press statement, he lamented that the current attack was coming on the heels of pockets of attacks recorded in some parts of Barkin Ladi and Jos North LGA in the last few days.

He said that the peace building agency condemns the resurgence of violence because of its potential to throw the entire state back into those dark days where human lives and property were destroyed at the slightest provocation.

While commiserating with affected persons and families, Lengmang prayed for the quick recovery for persons that sustained injuries.

He said that attacks on Murish village in Bokkos LGA and Jwak Mai Tumbi in Mangu LGA were orchestrated attempts to instil fear in the minds of the people as the rainy season sets in, to deter them from going to their farms.

He urged security operatives to go after the assailants and make sure they are arrested and brought to book.

He called on the traditional institutions in the affected communities to rise up to their responsibilities by prevailing on their subjects to tow the path of peace in resolving all issues of conflict through dialogue and other Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms rather than taking up arms that would only lead to a vicious cycle of internecine violence.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Alfred Alabo, also confirmed the incident.

He said there were reports that an attack took place in the communities, “but we do not have concrete information at the moment”.

He added that the DPO and the Area Commander are currently on top of the situation.