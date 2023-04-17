Groups Back Gagdi for Speaker of the House of Representatives

From George Okoh in Makurdi

As the race for who becomes of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly gets tough, the Chairman, House Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in North- central geopolitical zone of Nigeria, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, has emerged as the top contender for the position.

A non-government organisation(NGO), Alliance for True Democracy in Nigeria (ATDN) is backing behind the call for his consideration.

The group President Mr. Ejembi Enalegwu said yesterday in Makurdi that Gagdi’s pedigree which include : being the Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Legislative Aide to the Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly and the Chairman Special Committee on Peace, Security and Reconciliation Plateau State 2018 and as well as Financial Secretary of PDP Plateau State 2012 – 2014, made the best candidate.

The group further added that apart from holding these posts, the law maker was also a member of Plateau State Library Board 2012- 2014 and Chairman of Federal Board, Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA Makurdi 2012 – 2014; Chairman of Special Committee on peace, security and reconciliation Plateau State 2015; Chairman Special Committee on Peace, Security and Reconciliation Plateau State 2018 and as well as Financial Secretary of PDP Plateau State 2012 – 2014.

It therefore said that based on its arguments with wealth of experience at both State and Federal Legislate Houses, Gagdi should be given the top post of the Speaker of the House of Representatives .

Another group routing for Hon.Gagdi to become the Speaker is the popular Middle Belt Forum.

According to Okpani Mike Akatu Odeh, Gagdi is one of the youngest law maker at the both the 9th and 10 Assembly respectively, as such he would bring about the much needed vibrancy in to the lower legislative House ..

Secondly, Hon Gagdi would be the link between millions of Nigeria’s youth and the legislators which would ensure that the wishes and needs of our teeming young men and women would be respected.

There is also the need to do a balancing act in the National Assembly . Since the President is the South-west, his vice is from North-east and with the Senate President likely going to the South-east or South-south, the Middle Belt advocacy posited that it would be in the interest of national unity and cohesion to have the experienced law maker as the Speaker .

Okpani explains: “If we are to have every geopolitical zone represented at the 10th Assembly, then we should do a balancing act. If the President is from the South-west, the Vice President is from the North-west the Senate President is from South, is only proper to have the Speaker from one of the Middle Belt State and it is in this regard we are calling on members of the HoR to please consider justice, equity and fairness by electing Hon. Gagdi as its Speaker.

Apart from the game of endorsements by prominent groups across the country that the astute legislator heads the Lower House, political pundits and legislative analysts have tipped Gagdi as the most suited for top job .

Dr Baba Adams of Institute of Leadership and Development, Nigeria added his voice to the debate.

Adams stressed that given the law maker’s long years of service at the National Assembly, coupled with the fact that most of the law makers in the 10th Assembly are first timers, there is the need to have a leader who would guide them through the difficult processes of legislative workings .

A veteran journalist who had covered the National Assembly for years, Bashar Bello is of the opinion the legislator emergence as Speaker of the House would restore hope and unity in Nigeria as Christians who have been alienated as result of the Muslim Muslim ticket would be reassured that they are not marginalised .

