Buhari: With Democracy, Institutional Powers, Nigeria Has Achieved a Lot

*Meets Borno, Yobe govs, EFCC chair, others in Makkah

*Receives briefing on concluded rerun polls

*Bawa hints on plan to prosecute suspected electoral fraudsters

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, said whatever Nigeria has achieved today was as a result of the power of its democracy and the institutions, which must continue to be strengthened.



He also received in audience in Makkah, the Governors of Borno and Yobe, Professor Babangana Zulum and Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and other top government officials.



The President, who met with the guests on the fifth day of his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, weekend, shared warm moments with the two governors and other officials, during which he was updated on the situation reports back home, including the conclusion of outstanding elections.

At the Makkah Guest Palace, where he was accommodated by the government of the host country, President Buhari, according to a release by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, also received the incoming Governor of Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda.



The others were the the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a past Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai (rtd).

After listening to the briefs, Buhari said whatever Nigeria has achieved today is as a result of the power of its democracy and the power of the institutions, which must continue to be strengthened.



Speaking individually after the meetings, the Governors of Borno and Yobe

States, said they remained appreciative of the efforts of the President in curbing the threats of Boko Haram terrorists in their states and happy that peace had been restored.



The duo promised to continue to work for the betterment of their peoples and remain loyal to the president.

On his part, Chairman of the EFCC briefed the President on efforts to conclude ongoing court cases and the plan to prosecute more offenders. He also briefed him on the arrests of several suspects in connection with election fraud and the plan to charge them to court.



Radda gave assurances of his commitment to an open and transparent government as promised during the campaign.

After the meeting, the guests joined the Buhari to observe the afternoon prayers.