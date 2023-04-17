APC Loses Seat as INEC Releases Results of Rerun Poll in Bayelsa

*PDP wins PHALGA 2, Khana/Gokana fed constituencies in Rivers

*Marafa loses senate seat, APC wins Taraba fed constituency

*Melaye wins Kogi PDP guber primary

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo, Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released results of the supplement elections for the Southern Ijaw Federal constituency and constituencies 2 of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

In Southern Ijaw Federal constituency, Rodney Ambaiowei of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner while Obein Godknows of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also won the Ogbia constituency 2 of the state House of Assembly.



According to the result declared by the returning officer, Professor Christopher Onyema, the PDP candidate, Ambaiowei polled a total of 13,992 votes to defeat the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Preye Oseke of the APC, who scored 12,992 votes.

The result declared by the returning officer, Professor Johnson Ohakwe indicated that APC’s Godknows got 5,291 votes to defeat incumbent legislator, Munalayefa Gibson of the PDP, who had 4,342 votes.

With the outcome, the Peoples Democratic Party would have 17 seats in the seventh Bayelsa Assembly while the All Progressives Congress would have five and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), two.

PDP Wins PHALGA 2, Khana/Gokana Fed Constituencies

Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, have won Saturday’s supplementary election for Port Harcourt 2 and Khana/Gokana federal constituencies.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the PDP candidate for Khana/Gokhana Federal Constituency, Mr Dumnamene Dekor winner, while Blessing Chigeru Amadi was declared winner for PHALGA 2.

The Returning Officer for the Khana/Gokana Constituency election, Kingsley Owete, while reading the performance of the various candidates in the election held at Sogho and Bagha said Mr Dekor satisfied the requirements of the law and was re-elected.

At Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2, the PDP candidate did not have any serious challenger, as the House of Representative candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 general election, Collyns Owhonda had earlier defected and asked his supporters to vote in Blessing.

INEC held a rerun election in 377 units of the Port Harcourt II and 42 units in Khana/Gokana federal constituencies.

Marafa Loses Senate Seat, PDP Gusau/Tsafe fed Constituency

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Zamfara Central Senate election, Senator Kabiru Marafa, has lost his senate bid to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Alhaji Ikira Bilbis.

Returning Officer, Prof. Kabiru Abdullahi, said Bilbis of the PDP scored 102,866 votes to defeat Marafa of the APC, who polled 91,216 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has also declared the PDP as winner of the Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, in Saturday’s supplementary election.



Returning Officer of the initial February 25 senatorial election, Prof. Ahmad Galadima, declared the election as inconclusive on February 28, saying the number of accredited voters, which was 43,881, was higher than the margin of lead between the two top runners.

He explained that while the PDP candidate polled 93,120 at the Feb. 25 election, while the APC candidate polled 79,444 votes.

With a margin lead of 13,676 and accredited voters figure of 43,881, the election could only be declared as inconclusive, he said.

On the other hand, the Returning Officer for Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, Dr Aliyu Moyi said Alhaji Kabiru Amadu of the PDP scored 60,587 votes, followed by Alhai Sanusi Rikiji of APC, who polled 52,495 votes.



Moyi said Amadu of the PDP, having scored the higher number of votes and met the requirements of the law was the winner and returned elected.

The election was earlier declared inconclusive because of cancelation of the exercise in 38 polling units in Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas. (NAN)

APC Wins Taraba Fed Constituency Supplementary Election

A former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mark Useni, has been declared winner of Saturday’s supplementary election for Ussa/Donga/Takum federal constituency.

Declaring the result of the election, the returning officer for the supplementary election, Prof. Luka Juma, said Useni polled 25,929 to defeat the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP), Rimam Shawulu, who scored 25,350 votes to come second.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Istifanus Gbana, also a former Speaker of the assembly and current Chief of Staff to Governor Darius Ishaku, polled 20,234 to come third.

Dino Melaye Wins Kogi PDP Governorship Primary

A former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has picked the PDP governorship ticket ahead of the state gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11 2023.

Dino polled 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jabiru Usman, who polled 127 votes.

The chairman, PDP primary Election committee, Ahmed Makarfi, announced the results on Sunday at end of the indirect primary held in Lokoja.

A former deputy governor of the state, Yomi Awoniyi, scored 77 votes and the PDP governorship candidate in 2019 poll, Musa Wada, had a total of 56 votes.