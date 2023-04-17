  • Monday, 17th April, 2023

APC Dominates Niger House of Assembly 

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

  • Wins 20 out of 27 seats

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has maintained its dominance of the Niger State House of Assembly, winning 20 out of the 27 seats in the legislature.

The dominance of the party was confirmed by its victory in last Saturday’s supplementary polls as the party won the four seats at stake in the four local government areas where the election had been declared inconclusive.

The APC has been dominating the assembly since 2015 when it took over the political leadership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The supplementary elections were held in Rijau, Agwara Rafi and Agaie.

With the victory of the APC in Agwara, the party also stopped the 16-year reign of Mr Bello Agwara of the PDP as the APC candidate, Mohammed Garba, was declared the winner of the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state also confirmed the victory of the APC candidate for Rijau House of Assembly seat, Alhaji  Bako Bello, and Alhaji Mohammed Musa Etsugaie for Agaie, as well as Alhaji Zubairu Ismaila for Rafi LGAs.

The commission said the conduct of the supplementary election was orderly and peaceful, adding that there was no record of malpractices.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Yushau Garki, appreciated all those who participated in the election especially the security operatives for discharging their duties diligently.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Mr Musa Sakinkaji, commended the electorate for “once more having confidence in the party by voting massively for its candidates in the supplementary election”.

