Adamawa Guber: DSS Probes Attack on Operative 

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of Security Services (DSS) has said that it commenced investigation into a viral video of man suspected to be a staff of the agency, who was manhandled by angry youths as a fallout of the false announcement of the winner of the Adamawa election.

In contravention of the electoral law, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State had declared the APC governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani, the winner of the governorship election, while the collation of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not been concluded, and in spite of the clear lead of the PDP Candidate and incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintri.

The situation caused pandemonium leading to youths manhandling a suspected staff of the agency.

But a statement issued by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the agency had commenced a probe of the incident.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a trending video on the social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State.

“This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State.

“The service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

“While calling for calm, the service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace loving and shun violence”, it said.