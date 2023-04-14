French Ligue 1 Club Reims Lead Chase for Ighodaro

French Ligue 1 club Reims lead a clutch of foreign clubs that also include Egyptian giants Zamalek hot on the chase of Etiosa Ighodaro, who has taken the South African top flight by storm this season.

The striker has so far banged nine goals and delivered six assists for relegation strugglers Chippa United.

“Ighodaro has interested a good number of clubs outside South Africa like Reims in France and Zamalek of Egypt,” a source close to the player told SCORENigeria.

“His record is a lot more remarkable when you know that he is playing for a team who are fighting against relegation.”

Last season, he featured for University of Pretoria in the South African second division after he overcame his battle with various injuries.

Ighodaro is on loan at Chippa United from champions Mamelodi Sundowns.