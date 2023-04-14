Eight Killed in Kaduna as Troops Intercept Ammunitions Being Conveyed to Bandits

*Gunmen attack Rivers community, kill three

*Police arrest 10 suspected kidnappers, 8 ritualists in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Bandits have reportedly killed eight people in an attack on Atak’Njei community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state, while several others sustained injuries in the attack which occurred on Wednesday at about 9pm.

This is as troops of the Operation Forest Sanity intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by courier around Polewire in Birnin Gwari LGA of the state.



At the same time, three persons were reportedly killed by suspected cultists at Ubeta community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, while operatives of the Kwara State police command arrested 10 suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising the people of Ilorin and other parts of the state in recent times.



However, Atak’Njei is the community housing the Palace of the Agom Atyap, the paramount ruler of the Atyap people.



Chairman of Zangon Kataf LGA, Francis Zimbo, who confirmed the incident, said those who sustained injuries had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

He decried the ongoing spate of attacks in the area in recent times and called on security agencies to up their game.



National President, Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Sam Achie, also condemned the attack and described it as barbaric.



He called on those saddled with the responsibility of securing the people to fish out those behind the frequent attacks and killings in Atyap land.



On the intercepted ammunition being conveyed to bandits, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said security reports made available to the state government indicated the ammunitions were interception following credible intelligence on gunrunning activities.



His words: “In another significant breakthrough, troops of Operation Forest Sanity have intercepted a large quantity of ammunition being conveyed to bandits by a courier around Polewire in Birnin Gwari LGA.



“According to a report forwarded to the Kaduna State Government, the troops followed up on credible intelligence around gunrunning activities, and in the course of diligent checks, stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle within the location of interest.



“A search of the intercepted vehicle – a black Toyota Corolla, revealed more than 2,000 rounds of various grades of ammunition, concealed in different parts of the car.



“After a thorough search of the vehicle, the following precise quantities (of ammunition) were recovered: 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm, special ammunition, 886 rounds of 7.62mm belted ammunition, 139 rounds of 7.62mm tracer ammunition and five empty AK-47 magazines.”

Aruwan said the driver of the vehicle, one Aminu Abdullahi, was arrested for further investigations.



Governor Nasir El-Rufai, according to him, noted the report with satisfaction, and thanked the troops for their proactiveness in denying bandits a major supply of ammunition meant to mete out more destruction and suffering.

Three persons have been reportedly killed by suspected cultists at Ubeta community in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday, barley 72 hours after two traders, Chimezie Nebu and one other, were kidnapped in the same community.



Paramount Ruler of Ubeta community, Chief Milan Jonathan, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Port Harcourt, said amongst those killed, kidnapped in the cult attack were innocent persons not involved in the evil act.



The traditional ruler disclosed that the two traders, who were kidnapped on Monday, are yet to regain freedom. He added that the kidnappers have not contacted the community or family members of their victims.



Chief Jonathan also revealed that the incident has been happening for months without serious Intervention from the side of the government or police, saying many natives had deserted the community.



“Some of the Youth perpetrating this act sworn an oath before now but we are surprised that some of them went back to their old ways,” he said.

Kwara: Police Arrest 10 Suspected Kidnappers, 8 Ritualists



Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have reportedly arrested 10 suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising the people of Ilorin and other parts of the state in recent times.



The command has also arrested another set of 8 suspected ritualists at a hotel in Malete town in Moro Local Government Council Area of the state.

Parading the suspects in Ilorin, yesterday, at a press briefing, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Paul Odama, said, “five out of the 10 suspected kidnappers were rounded up at Banni police division in Kaiama Local Government Council Area of the state. Those arrested are Aliyu Abubakar ‘m’ 30yrs, Aliyu Bingi ‘m’ 30yrs, Shehu Sanni ‘m’ 35yrs, Abdulahi Saidu ‘m’ 28yrs and Bayo Dudu ‘m’ 30yrs.



“A team of policemen attached to Banni Division in conjunction with local vigilantes acting on intelligence stormed Banni forest in search of suspected kidnappers already taking abode in the forest in preparation for a kidnap expenditure.



“The search operation led to the arrest of three of the above named suspects, who confessed during interrogation to be kidnappers, two of their members by name Bayo Dudu ‘m’ and Aliyu Abubakar, stay in Niger State.



“Their operational weapon an AK-47 riffle is in possession of one of the suspect now at large. Effort is still in progress to arrest the remaining members of the kidnap gang.”



Odama said men of the state police command had also arrested another five suspected kidnappers along Eiyenkorin axis of Ilorin, the state capital.

“On the 05/03/2023 at about 2100hrs, anti-kidnapping teams attached to Eyenkorin axis of Ilorin in collaboration with local vigilante group in possession of a virile intelligence that some group of persons suspected to be kidnappers were sighted along Eyenkorin forest, stormed the forest, the operation succeeded with the arrest of the four suspects



“Those arrested are Abubakar Shehu ‘m’, Mohammed Aliyu ‘m’ 30yrs, Yunusa Ahmadu ‘m’ 28yrs, Malami Usman ‘m’ 27yrs and Dauda Amosa ‘m’ 28yrs. Investigation into the case revealed that, Abubakar Shehu aka Dogo and his gang were the kidnappers behind the kidnap of one Alhaji Madaki Shaibu at Ayegun Fulani Camp sometimes in January, 2023, where the son of the Alhaji was killed.”



Speaking on the arrest of eight suspects for alleged ritual activities, Odama, who paraded the suspects said, “the arrested suspects are Habeeb Ayomide ‘m’, Oni Obasanjo ‘m’, Mohammed Abdulkareem ‘m’, Ibrahim Apete ‘m’ , Ajao Musa ‘m’, Ismail Ayomide ‘m’, Adebayo Abdulaateef ‘m’ and Yusuf Najeem ‘m’.”

He said, “Some of the exhibits found with the suspects are local pot with concoction, nature sponges, connation satires and smart phone.”