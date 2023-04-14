Afreximbank Set to Hold Annual Meetings in Ghana

The 30th Annual Meetings of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will take place in Accra, Ghana, from 18th to 21st of June 2023.

The event would mark the high point of the Bank’s year-long 30th anniversary celebrations, under the theme, “Delivering the Vision. Building Prosperity for Africans.”



According to a statement yesterday, “the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings and 30th anniversary celebrations will bring together on one platform thousands of people, including African and Caribbean leaders and senior government officials, African, Caribbean and other policymakers, corporate leaders, bankers, academia and other thought leaders.



“The meetings will include the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an extensive seminar programme, featuring plenaries and side events.”

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for graciously accepting to host the meetings.



“Thirty years ago, the founding fathers of Afreximbank launched a bold initiative for Africans. The hard work of the past three decades, in pursuit of that vision, has shaped what Afreximbank has become today.



“Member States, clients, customers and partners, the business and international trade community, all those in Africa and the diaspora who strive for the prosperity of African people are invited to join us in Accra to celebrate the Bank’s achievements and reflect on its future in an increasingly turbulent world,” he added.



Afreximbank Annual Meetings are open to all those interested and/or active in promoting African trade and supporting the socio-economic development of African economies.



Ghana’s Finance Minister, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, noted that, “It is only fitting that the commemoration of this milestone for Africa’s key Trade Finance institution is co-organised by the host of AFCFTA Secretariat, the Government, and people of Ghana, who are determined torch bearers for Africa’s quest for trade expansion and integration.

“This is another opportunity to deepen cooperation and seek African solutions to Africa’s challenges.”