Turkish President, Erdogan, Greets Tinubu on Poll Victory





Adedayo Akinwale



Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, has congratulated the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his electoral victory at the February 25 presidential poll.

In his congratulatory letter, Erdogan, who described Tinubu as a brother, called for mutual cooperation and partnership that would further the friendly relationship between Turkey and Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday by the office of the President-elect and signed by Tunde Rahman, Erdogan underscored the importance of Nigeria as the “strongest nation in the African continent,” while also wishing Tinubu a successful tenure of office that would usher in progress for the people of Nigeria.

Erdogan expressed his heartfelt wishes for the health and happiness of Tinubu as well as, the wellbeing and prosperity of the friendly people of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Turkish nation and my own, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of your election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the elections held on February 25, 2023.

“I believe that as our strategic partner, Nigeria, under your leadership, will continue its course to a prosperous future. Türkiye attaches great importance to improving its relations with Nigeria, as the strongest nation in the African continent.

“With this understanding, I have no doubt that with our joint efforts we will develop the friendly relations and the growing close cooperation between our countries to the mutual benefit of our people,” he said.

President Xi Jinping of China, United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, were so faramong the global leaders that have since sent goodwill messages to Tinubu.