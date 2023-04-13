  • Wednesday, 12th April, 2023

PMI Urges Accelerated Digital Skills Adoption in Tertiary Institutions

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

Project Management Institute (PMI) has once again reiterated the need for tertiary institutions to accelerate digital adoption for massive skill shifts. 

The Managing Director, sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute, George Asamani, stated this in a paper entitled ‘Reimagining Higher Education in Nigeria’.

Asamani said: “By some estimates, the pandemic accelerated digital adoption by five years. This “digitalisation at scale and velocity” results in massive skill shifts. Data from Gartner Talent Neuron shows an outsized number of techies being hired outside of IT. That trend is only likely to accelerate further as organisations demand digital skills far beyond the IT function and deep into other areas of the business.” 

According to him, higher or tertiary education, like all sectors, is fair game for disruption. “We saw a glimpse in the pandemic, where classes were held online, and courseware unbundled from college staples like libraries and cafeterias was delivered directly to devices. Overnight, technology automated the traditional lecture, and logic supports the argument that anything that can be automated will be disrupted. As memories of the tumultuous time fade two years on, remote learning is everything, everywhere, all at once,” Asamani further said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.