PMI Urges Accelerated Digital Skills Adoption in Tertiary Institutions

Project Management Institute (PMI) has once again reiterated the need for tertiary institutions to accelerate digital adoption for massive skill shifts.

The Managing Director, sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute, George Asamani, stated this in a paper entitled ‘Reimagining Higher Education in Nigeria’.

Asamani said: “By some estimates, the pandemic accelerated digital adoption by five years. This “digitalisation at scale and velocity” results in massive skill shifts. Data from Gartner Talent Neuron shows an outsized number of techies being hired outside of IT. That trend is only likely to accelerate further as organisations demand digital skills far beyond the IT function and deep into other areas of the business.”

According to him, higher or tertiary education, like all sectors, is fair game for disruption. “We saw a glimpse in the pandemic, where classes were held online, and courseware unbundled from college staples like libraries and cafeterias was delivered directly to devices. Overnight, technology automated the traditional lecture, and logic supports the argument that anything that can be automated will be disrupted. As memories of the tumultuous time fade two years on, remote learning is everything, everywhere, all at once,” Asamani further said.