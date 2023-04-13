‘PDP’s Victory in A’Ibom, A ‘Thank You Gift’ to Emmanuel’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A cleric of the African Church of Nigeria, Reverend Richard Peters, has stated that the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State was the people’s way of showing gratitude to the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for the achievement recorded in office.

He stressed that if the people were not happy with the governor and the services rendered during his tenure, they would have rejected him by voting out his party and his potential successor, Pastor Umo Eno, as witnessed in some other states in the country during the 2023 elections.

At a press conference in Uyo yesterday, the clergyman, who doubles as the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, stressed that the 2023 elections in the state was an indication that the only way to gain the votes of the masses was through performance in office irrespective of criticisms.

He noted how some of the state governor’s proposed projects were criticised such as the 21 Storey Dakkadda building, Ibom Airline, and others.

According to Peters, “The outcome of the election is nothing but a show of happiness to Governor Emmanuel’s administration.”

“It was a show of gratitude to the governor for the peace enjoyed in the state and the need for continuation of same.

“The massive vote was outright rejection of violence, politically motivated killings, kidnapping, oppression, suppression and familiarisation of power and state resources among a certain politician’s kinship, while others wander in abject poverty.

“The rejection of other parties was a ‘thank you gift’ by the Akwa Ibom people to the PDP government and the state governor.

“This incidentally made Pastor Umo Eno a gift of gratitude from the Akwa Ibom people to the governor. His labour of love and sacrifice was not in vain, as the people stood by the governor to deliver PDP in the presidential/National Assembly elections, as well as the governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

“The PDP’s victory was predicated on the performance of Governor Emmanuel. If it had happened otherwise, Akwa Ibom people wouldn’t have shown such magnitude of support.’’

Peters noted that despite the two recessions and COVID 19 pandemic witnessed in the country, the state governor was able to record lofty achievements in the state.