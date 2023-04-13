Ovuakporie: Oborevwori’s Victory Confirms Okowa’s Good Performance in Delta

Former secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and foundation member of the party, Mr Nick Ovuakporie, in February, 2023, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party pledging to add electoral value to the new party by working for its success during the last general election in the state. In a brief chat with newsmen during the celebration of the victory of the PDP in the recent gubernatorial election at the Government House, Asaba, Ovuakporie, said the victory is a confirmation of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s good governance and expressed the belief that his incoming successor, Sheriff Oborevwori, will sustain the legacy of developmental politics. Omon-Julius Onabu brings excerpt of the interview.

The whole state is awash with the celebration of the victory of the PDP candidate in the 2023 governorship poll in Delta State. What do you say about the events culminating in the thanksgiving scenario across the state?

Thank you very much. Over time, I have never had any atom of fear that the PDP candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will emerge as the governor of Delta State, because whatever happens in the physical has already occurred in, or has spiritual interpretation.

God has divined him to be the successor of our ever-focused Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa. And, owing to the antecedent of the incumbent government in terms of development, there was no doubt as to the party’s victory in the elections.

Oborevwori’s victory is only a confirmation of excellence, confirmation of good works of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. It’s an affirmation of developmental politics, not politics of selfishness or greed. The victory is a confirmation of the positive change, which is not synonymous to the change as explained by the APC (All Progressives Congress) administration at the centre but that has really not benefited Nigerians obviously.

You described the APC as a crisis-ridden party when you joined the PDP barely a month ago. What does this victory mean to the PDP?

I want to say that the victory of the PDP and Rt Hon Oborevwori will sustain the tempo of governance, impactful leadership and equitable development of the state. It also signals the beginning of the end of the APC in Delta State.

However, I’d rather see this enthronement through the ballot as a will of God for Delta State; and, I believe it’s a stepping stone to rescuing Nigeria from the shackles of misrule.

Today, everybody is facing an almost similar challenge; everybody is suffering, both the rich and the poor; and, that is not anything to celebrate.

Nevertheless, the victory of Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, and the PDP indeed, is a confirmation of what God is set to do for Nigeria as a whole.

What is your message especially to the youths?

My message to the youths is that they should keep faith. They’ve spoken very loudly and they have enthroned their own administration, an administration that will not disappoint them.

I am very convinced that this administration is a youth-based administration that will go very far in addressing their challenges. Those things that have miiitated against their aspirations this government, no doubt, will address those issues carefully.

What precisely is your message to the governor-elect?

My message to the governor-elect is simple. It’s that he should stay focused as he has always promised; and, I verily believe that he has very clear agenda on blueprints that are people-centered. And, for him to have encapsulated those visions in his manifesto, I’m sure he knows what to do to further take this state to the next level.

What’s your message to those who lost out, by way of not winning the election?

I feel pity for them, especially those who jumped ship a night before the elections. However, it’s tantamount to mass or gross betrayal especially seeing people who Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has impacted their lives, people who were hitherto brought out from nowhere, brought out from abject poverty and empowered through good governance and other forms of democratic dividends, betraying the governor at the dying minute by way of jumping ships.

Going the way they did, having benefited so much from the government they collectively put together is very disappointing. And, even though I feel pity for them, I only feel pity because their actions were misplaced, and I urge them to purge themselves by way of seeking forgiveness from God.”