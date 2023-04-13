  • Thursday, 13th April, 2023

N’Assembly Transmits Peace Corps Bill to Buhari for Assent

Nigeria | 41 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly has forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent the  harmonised version of the bill on Nigerian Peace Corps after passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The transmission of the bill for presidential assent by the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Magaji Tambuwal, was done on Wednesday via a letter written to that effect .

The letter, according to a highly placed source in the National Assembly, written on a letter head of the CNA, was dated 12th April, 2023 and directly addressed to Buhari.

Three copies of the authenticated copies of the bills, the source added, were forwarded to the president for assent, one of which is expected to be retained by him and the other two, sent back to the National Assembly for further action .

In line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, President Buhari is expected to assent to the bill on or before 11th May, 2023 when 30 days window, given for such important action, must have been exploited.

The Bill, If assented to, will give legal backing to existing Peace Corps of Nigeria that had been operating on the template of volunteerism over the years.

It will now be a federal government owned and funded agency in the name of Nigeria Peace Corps.

