Katsina Whistleblower Slams Masari for Withdrawing N11bn Suit Against Ex-Gov Shema

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina-based self-claimed whistleblower, Abdulmumini Shehu-Sani, has slammed the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, for withdrawing an N11 billion suit against the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

Sani, in a statement in Katsina, Thursday, expressed shock over the sudden withdrawal of what he termed a multi-billion naira fraud case against the erstwhile governor of the state.

Shema was arraigned before late Justice Ibrahim Maikaita-Bako at the state High Court 3 in 2016 for alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery, abuse of office and conversion of public funds to the tune of over N11 billion while he was governor.

However, Governor Masari had, in February 2023, withdrawn the alleged criminal suit against the defendant through a nolle prosequi filed by the state government before the court.

But Sani, in the statement, said the withdrawal of the alleged “fraud case” further confirmed the level of immorality, corruption and decay that characterised the Masari-led government for the past seven years.

He threatened legal action against the state government for withdrawing the alleged criminal case against Shema and vowed to secure justice for the citizens of the state.

He said: “This singular act has exposed the Masari administration as careless, shameless and insensitive. For someone, who allegedly stole Katsina State public funds to be pardoned, clearly points to the fact that, that is why Katsina State is still ranked as one of the poorest and unsaved states to live in.

“Since what Shema has allegedly stolen is our collective common wealth, I therefore as a citizen of the state wish to revive the case and follow it to its logical conclusion. I will make sure justice is done to the people of Katsina State.

“For Shema cannot allegedly steal our money and go scot-free. Justice must be done to the Katsina masses. I wish to assure the Katsina public that I am heading to court to make sure their alleged stolen money is recovered from Shema.”

He, however, claimed that the Masari-led government, through the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, is allegedly raising “fictitious payment vouchers to cover for the 34 local government funds criminally used to prosecute the 2023 elections”.

The state self-claimed whistleblower added that: “Therefore, I want to sound a warning to those involved in this wicked and criminal act that they will not go scott-free.”