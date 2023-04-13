Golfers Jostle for WCGC Honour on Lakowe Course
Nigeria’s premier golf facility, Lakowe Lakes Golf Course, would play host to
World Corporate Golf Challenge from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16,
2023, in Lagos.
The Golf Manager, at the facility, Femi Olagbenro, said yesterday that his team was ready and the course was in perfect shape to receive the golfers for the second time.
He expressed excitement in partnering the franchise holder, Falcon Golf
Nigeria in executing a successful event.
“Our goal is to continually keep the facility in the best shape possible, which
continues to put us in a good position for golfers looking to have the best
golfing experience,” he noted.
Olagbenro added that the World Corporate Golf Challenge was a top amateur
franchise event that players look forward to, where eventual winners
represent the country for the global title.
“So hosting the Nigeria finals at the Lakowe Course is just the right thing as it
exposes the national contenders to an atmosphere that prepares them for
what the global stage will be offering, save for the weather.”
The 2023 World Corporate Golf Challenge is a team event run by Falcon Golf
Nigeria and features four players representing a corporate organization,
vying for a space to represent Nigeria at the global event.
The winners will be the team with the best Stableford score over 36 holes.
Other expectational feats at the event would also be rewarded at the two
days championship including best individual honours, in Stableford, net and
gross categories.
The event will also honour women golfers, veteran players, and guests in
different capacities.
Lakowe Lakes Golf Course is a par 72 course nestled in a residential estate
that offers short-let facility to golfers and other guests as well.