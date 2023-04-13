Golfers Jostle for WCGC Honour on Lakowe Course

Nigeria’s premier golf facility, Lakowe Lakes Golf Course, would play host to

World Corporate Golf Challenge from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16,

2023, in Lagos.

The Golf Manager, at the facility, Femi Olagbenro, said yesterday that his team was ready and the course was in perfect shape to receive the golfers for the second time.

He expressed excitement in partnering the franchise holder, Falcon Golf

Nigeria in executing a successful event.

“Our goal is to continually keep the facility in the best shape possible, which

continues to put us in a good position for golfers looking to have the best

golfing experience,” he noted.

Olagbenro added that the World Corporate Golf Challenge was a top amateur

franchise event that players look forward to, where eventual winners

represent the country for the global title.

“So hosting the Nigeria finals at the Lakowe Course is just the right thing as it

exposes the national contenders to an atmosphere that prepares them for

what the global stage will be offering, save for the weather.”

The 2023 World Corporate Golf Challenge is a team event run by Falcon Golf

Nigeria and features four players representing a corporate organization,

vying for a space to represent Nigeria at the global event.

The winners will be the team with the best Stableford score over 36 holes.

Other expectational feats at the event would also be rewarded at the two

days championship including best individual honours, in Stableford, net and

gross categories.

The event will also honour women golfers, veteran players, and guests in

different capacities.

Lakowe Lakes Golf Course is a par 72 course nestled in a residential estate

that offers short-let facility to golfers and other guests as well.