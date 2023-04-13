Federal University Immortalises Makoju, Organises Annual Lecture

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Federal University, Lokoja has instituted a memorial lecture in honour of late Engr. Joseph Oyeyani Makoju.

The move is part of efforts to continue to address problems associated with electric power sector from an intellectual angle through intrinsic and intensive research.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwinmi disclosed this while speaking at the first memorial lecture in honour of Makoju, yesterday.

Akinwunmi, explained that the late Majoku used his knowledge of science and technology to drive every industry he had worked and led with crystal positive results.

He pointed out that the university’s partnership with the Joseph Oyeyani Makoju Foundation for Development, Leadership and Technology, which was unveiled on July 16, 2022, gave birth to the institution of the memorial lecture which he said would be held annually going forward.

He stressed that the initiative would afford eminent scholars and industry players opportunity to deliver lecture to contribute in solving Nigeria’s leadership, development and power problem.

“As Chinua Achebe noted, the trouble with Nigeria is squarely failure of leadership which has created several other problems. Hence, addressing this problem from an intellectual angle through intrinsic and intensive memorial lecture in honour of Engr. Joseph Makoju is not out of place in the university’s efforts to fulfill her town and gown obligations.

“It is against this background that the university’s Senate carefully selected the topic: “Challenges of Electric Power Sector Reform in Nigeria: The Way Forward.”

The lecture was delivered by Amb. GodKnows Igali.

“There is no doubt that power sector has contributed immensely to dearth of development in Nigeria. Engr. Joseph Makoju’s passion for power reforms in Nigeria was second to none. No wonder, he dedicated his entire life to power generation and reformation in Nigeria.”

“There is no other time than now to immortalise this sage with the university annual lecture series with a view to keeping his flag flying.

“It is the determination of the university to partner the Joseph Makoju Foundation for Development, Leadership and Technology to contribute to solving leadership development and power problem in Nigeria.”

In his lecture, Igali pointed out that, “where there is will, there is always a way,” stressing that there was need to fix the electric power problems to ignite the much needed development in Nigeria.