College of Education Lecturers Embark on Indefinite Industrial Action in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Federal College of Education (Technology), Bichi, Kano State, has announced its plan to embark on an indefinite strike action following the inability of the college management to meet up with its demands that led to the suspension of an earlier attempted strike of 23rd August 2022.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the leadership of the Union led by Dr Hussaini Yahaya Peni, explained that the school, though a tertiary institution, is more of a glorified secondary school due to alarming insecurity, lawlessness and lack of equipment and consumables.

The union also stated that it is unfortunate that it had no option but to embark on the strike due to the management’s inability to implement the resolutions of 28th August 2022 and 10th January 2023 that predicated on issues of quality academic standards and other issues affecting staff welfare.

The union further highlighted that eight important issues necessitated the strike.

“Non-release of TETFund approved funds for different programs and activities including teaching practices intervention, book development funds, journal interventions as well as academic staff training and development.

“Non-payment of allowances from the mainstream and affiliate programs (Degree Directorate and Centre for continuing education.

“Lack of internet services, non-release of impress and responsibility allowances as well as non-supply of learning resources and poor lecture and hostel conditions.

“Non-remitting of pension funds, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Staff Multipurpose cooperative society fund and unions’ check off dues deduction as well as non-utilization of NHIS funds for drugs revolution.

“Insecurity and poor sanitation in the college, lack of examination materials, lack of internet connectivity and subscription as well as poor students enrollment” the chairman of the Union stated.

The union also called on the anti-graft agencies to conduct an investigation into issues of financial misappropriation by the college management under the leadership of Prof Bashir Muhammad Fagge.

They appealed: “Relevant stakeholders charged with the responsibility of sanitizing corrupt institutions and individuals to intervene to save our citadel of learning from total collapse.”