Beacon of ICT Merit, Leadership Awards Opens Voting

The board and management of Communication Week Media Limited, and publishers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek, has opened its portal to the general public to vote for nominees of their choice for this year’s Africa’s Beacon of ICT Merit and Leadership Awards.

Formerly known as the Beacon of Information and Communication Technology awards, the event rewards best practices and recognize outstanding contributions to the growth of the sector.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of CommunicationsWeek Media Limited, and organiser of the lecture, Mr. ken Nwogbo, all business leaders and readers are implored to cast their votes via

Nwogbo added that this year’s lecture would be delivered by the Regional Director, Africa Data Centres FZE Nigeria, Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, with the theme: ‘Digital Transformation and Cloud Services as New Order.’