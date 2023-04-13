Adamawa Re-run: Group Urges INEC on Free, Fair Election

A coalition of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri Support Groups has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to conduct free, fair and credible re-run governorship election scheduled for April 15.

Mr Abdulrahaman Bobboi, spokesperson for the coalition made the call while presenting their letter to Fintiri and INEC in Yola on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had declared the governorship election in Adamawa on March 18 inconclusive.

Bobboi said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a margin of 30,000 votes ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate who came second in the election.

“PDP is expecting more votes during the re-run election.

“We are hopeful for a win, because the main result indicates that PDP is leading in the election, because of Fintiri’s good leadership in the last four years”, he said.

“Therefore, we are calling on INEC to conduct free, fair and credible re-run election in the affected polling units,” he said.

He assured Fintiri of the group’s continuous support to ensure victory by protecting their votes during the re-run election.

“In Adamawa, PDP won two of the three senatorial seats, won seven out of eight seats for House of Representatives and 15 seats of House of Assembly members out of 25.

“Who will tell us that PDP did not win the governorship election in the state,” he said.

In his remarks, Fintiri who was represented by his Campaign Director, Auwal Tukur, thanked and appreciated the supporters for their concerns and support.

He said that their action was protecting their interest and that of the people.

Fintiri said PDP was a party that ensures justice for all citizens, and called on them to remain law abiding and cast their votes for the victory of the party.

NAN reports that the final results tallied by INEC in the showed that Fintiri of the PDP scored the highest votes.

NAN also reports that INEC said the cancelled votes were more than the margin of victory between Fintiri and the runner-up, Aisha Dahiru of the APC.

The incumbent governor scored 421,524 votes while Dahiru scored 390,275 votes.

Fintiri also won the election in 13 of Adamawa’s 21 Local Government Areas while Binani won in the remaining eight.