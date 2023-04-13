  • Thursday, 13th April, 2023

AbdulRazaq Forwards KWSIEC Nominees to Assembly for Screening

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday forwarded nominees for screening and confirmation as chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) to the state House of Assembly.

This is contained in a message from the governor and addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu, yesterday in Ilorin.

 The message was read before the state lawmakers during yesterday’s plenary.

The nominees are Okala Baba from Ilorin West as chairman; Fredric Sabi Abel Baruten, Hassan Taiye Salam Oyun, Gbadeyan Gbadura Yomi Ekiti, Ndama Al-Hassan Edu, Saka Baliqees Kehinde Ilorin South, and Abdullahi Jenat Amdat, Ilorin East would serve as members of the commission.

Abdulrazaq said their nominations is in accordance with Section 1(9,2) sub-Section 1 to 5  of the Constitution having qualified with necessary skills and experience to carry  out the duties of their respective positions.

The Speaker, therefore, directed the nominees to appear before the House  for screening on Thursday) at 10 a.m.

He charged them to submit 35 copies of their credentials to office of the Clerk before close of work yesterday.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.