AbdulRazaq Forwards KWSIEC Nominees to Assembly for Screening

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday forwarded nominees for screening and confirmation as chairman and members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) to the state House of Assembly.

This is contained in a message from the governor and addressed to the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu, yesterday in Ilorin.

The message was read before the state lawmakers during yesterday’s plenary.

The nominees are Okala Baba from Ilorin West as chairman; Fredric Sabi Abel Baruten, Hassan Taiye Salam Oyun, Gbadeyan Gbadura Yomi Ekiti, Ndama Al-Hassan Edu, Saka Baliqees Kehinde Ilorin South, and Abdullahi Jenat Amdat, Ilorin East would serve as members of the commission.

Abdulrazaq said their nominations is in accordance with Section 1(9,2) sub-Section 1 to 5 of the Constitution having qualified with necessary skills and experience to carry out the duties of their respective positions.

The Speaker, therefore, directed the nominees to appear before the House for screening on Thursday) at 10 a.m.

He charged them to submit 35 copies of their credentials to office of the Clerk before close of work yesterday.