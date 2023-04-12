Police Arrest Two for Allegedly Lynching Suspected Internet Fraudster in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested two people in connection with the lynching of a suspected internet fraudster, identified as Olorunfemi Tope, who killed two people in an accident on Ijoka road in Akure, the state capital last Monday.

The accident involved a Toyota car, suspected to belong to the 35-year-old alleged fraudster, who rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying different passengers at different spots at Ijo-Mimo, through Sunday Bus stop, off Ijoka road in Akure.

THISDAY reported that the victims died on the spot, while six others sustained series of injuries.

It was also reported that the driver of the Toyota car, who did not sustain any injury, was trying to escape from the scene before he was caught by angry mob, beaten to a coma and stoned to death while his vehicle was also set on fire.

Meanwhile, some of the injured persons were rescued to University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Akure annex, while the lifeless bodies were taken to the morgue.

Giving an update on the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said: “Yes two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case of jungle justice in the state while effort is ongoing to arrest

others.

The PPRO had on Monday clarified that no one can confirm if the young man in question is an internet fraudster, saying: “There was an accident that led to the death of a motorcyclist, rather than people around to help, some resolved to jungle justice by killing the young man, Olorunfemi Tope, 35, who drove the vehicle and set the car ablaze but for the quick intervention of the police, his parents too would have been killed. In all, two people were confirmed dead while six others were injured in the accident.”