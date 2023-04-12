Obaseki Condoles Okunbo Family over Passing of Matriarch





The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with the family of late Captain Hosa Okunbo over the passing of the family matriarch, Mrs. Helen Osazemwinde Okunbo.

The governor, who paid a condolence visit to the residence of the family of the deceased in Benin City, encouraged members of the family to be thankful for a life well spent.

He said, “We are here to pay our condolences to the children and family of Mrs. Helen Osazemwinde Okunbo, mother of late Captain Hosa Okunbo, who passed on at the age of 85.

“We thank God for her life; she was ever so pleasant, so warm, so motherly, and we thank God she lived to a ripe old age. She left very successful children behind. She did everything she had to do in her lifetime.

“We should celebrate her and celebrate her values – what she stood for and what she represented – and not be sad that she has passed on.”

Obaseki added, “I am glad that, as expected, decisions have been made on her burial and we will be here to support and be with you throughout the events.”

Son of the deceased, Dr. Tinyan Okunbo, expressed appreciation for the governor’s visit, noting, “On behalf of the Okunbo family, I say thank you for coming to express your condolences to the family. We pray that God continues to bless and guide you as you continue the good work you are doing and God will make people appreciate the work you’re doing.”