Kogi Assembly Sets Aside Kabba/Bunu VC’s Suspension





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



Kogi State House of Assembly has set aside the suspension of the Vice Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Hon Bimpe Alfred who was suspended by the Chairman of the council, Hon Moses Tolorunleke.

The Speaker of the State Assembly, Matthew Kolawolwe who made this known during plenary, directed that Alfred should resume her duties.

Kolawole directed that after contributions of legislative members urged the Vice Chairman to appear before the House Investigative Committee and if found guilty of the alleged offences, she would go in for it.

Also speaking, the representative of Igalamela/Odolu State constituency, Atabor Cosmas Ilemona said Local Government Chairmen has no power to suspend or sack the Vice Chairmen ,just the same way the President and Governor’s cannot suspend or sack their deputies.

“If there is any issue , they should approach the House that has the powers of impeachment,” Atabor added.

He added, “He should be told what the law says and instructed properly. The House should discountenance with his suspension order”

Also contributing, the Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Alfa Momoh Rabiu, said the action of Moses Tolorunleke, was constitutionally wrong and that he was scheduled to have interface with the House Investigation Committee.

Similarly, candidate of All Progressives Congress for Ogori/Magongo State Constituency, Major Olafimihan Akerejola, has partitioned the House, requesting for the suspension of councilors who are APC members in his constituency.

According to his petition, Eunice Ezekiel, Bernard Aturu, David Ejika, Sunday Ajaguna and Atiku Abubakar engaged in anti-party activities during the state assembly election of March 18th.

Olafimihan urged the House to take a cursory look at the actions of the councilors, noting that failure to punish them might make others act the same way.

The House invited the councilors for investigation.

Also, Kabba/ Bunu legislative council petitioned the State Security Adviser, Rtd Comm Jerry Omodara for anti-party activities.