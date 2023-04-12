  • Wednesday, 12th April, 2023

FBNQuest Promotes Financial Literacy for Sustainable Economic Growth

In a bid to promote financial literacy amongst the younger generation, FBNQuestthe investment banking and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plcrecently collaborated with the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health (YPE4AH) program designed to educate preteens and teenagers on how to preserve, save and grow money.

In commemorating Global Money Week and as part of the organisation’s Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) activities, to promote financial literacy FBNQuest employees volunteered to teach Youths from the Araromi Youth Training Hub in Gbagada, Lagos and provided insights and techniques on how they can commence their journey to financial independence.

The organisation continues to show its commitment to improving and deepening the financial knowledge of Nigerian children through its support of Global Money Week. The Chief Financial Officer of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Olamide Adeosun and other employees of the organisation through the employee volunteering initiative volunteered to train over 400 students on Financial Literacy across Nigeria. This year’s event was themed, “Plan your money, Plant your future.”

Commenting on the Partnership with USAID, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications at FBNQuest Merchant BankBarbara Ezeife stated that “At FBNQuest, one of our pillars as responsible corporate citizens focuses on driving financial literacy, as we believe it is pivotal to building sustainable economic growth and personal development. We remain committed to contributing to this collective goal by participating in more trainings that will enable us add value to individuals across the country.”

