Buhari, Atiku, Ohanaeze Mourn as Ex-Anambra Gov, Mbadinuju, Dies at 78

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



A former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, yesterday, died at the National Hospital in Abuja, at the age of 78, while surrounded by his family members.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and a foremost Southeast socio-political group the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have sent their condolences messages to the family as they joined them in mourning.

A press statement by his son, a lawyer, Cheta Mbadinuju, who signed on behalf of the family, revealed that Mbadinuju, who was governor of Anambra State, between 1999 and 2003, died after a brief illness.

The release read: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“Odera as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

Buhari, in a release yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, believed that the late Mbadinuju’s legacy of bringing peace and development to the state, including ending the long years of violent conflict in Umuleri and Aguleri, during his administration as governor from 1999 to 2003, would forever remain an important part of the history of Anambra.

“He will also be remembered for his vision for the people of the state and beyond on quality education and entrepreneurship, leading to the establishment of the Anambra State University, now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University,” he said.

Paying tribute to the dogged determination of the seasoned academic, journalist and lawyer in inspiring and empowering many young people to believe in the power of their dreams and achieve their potentials, Buhari urged family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to reflect on the contributions of the former governor in building lives and communities.

The president prayed that the memory of the departed will be a blessing and inspiration to all that mourn.

Atiku, in a statement, mourned the death of the former governor and seasoned intellectual of the Ekwueme school of politics.

According to Atiku, Mbadiniju was a quiet politician of note, who saw no need for unnecessary bickering and crisis-ridden politics in Anambra State, when he lost the 2003 election.

The Waziri of Adamawa noted that, “It was glaring Mbadinuju had learnt the politics of compromise from the great political leader and late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme under whom he received political tutelage.”

He however, expressed his condolences to the Mbadinijus, the government and people of Anambra State on the loss of their illustrious son and father who still had much to contribute in the development of the state in particular, and Nigeria in general.

He also urged the family to bear the loss with fortitude and prayed to God to grant Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju a peaceful repose.

Acting President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, in a press statement, described the former governor as good man, saying, “Mbadinuju played his own role in the socioeconomic development of the state.

“Well, death is a due everybody must pay and you don’t know when. It is sad that Mbadinuju is dead, but I must say that he was a good man and he did a lot for the socio-economic development of Anambra State. We pray God to give him eternal rest and we console his family members to bear the lost with fortitude,” he said.