APC Denies Adamu’s Resignation

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has denied the rumour making the rounds that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, has resigned his position

Adamu traveled out of the country last week for medical attention. But the rumour about his alleged resignation gained traction yesterday when it circulated on the social media, especially WhatsApp.

However, Morka said the rumour should be ignored because it was untrue.

“Are you calling me because of the rumour?” he asked THISDAY, adding: “Ignore it, it is not true. It is just some people posting rubbish,” Morka said

