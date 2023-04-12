Amaechi Remains APC Leader in Rivers, Says Party Chief





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A chieftain of the the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuemeka Eze, has insisted that the immediate former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, remained the leader of the party in Rivers state.

Eze dismissed the insinuations that the Rivers APC has been divided into factions.

In a statement by the APC chieftain, yesterday, he dismissed the claim by the Coordinator, South-South, of Bola Tinubu Vanguard in the February 25, presidential election, Tony Okocha, that he was now the leader of the party in Rivers.

The party chief said Okocha’s claim as leader of the Rivers APC “is a needless, undeserving noise so abhorrent to every right-minded member of society and stirs positive antagonism.”

He advised the media “to be more concerned about the troubling situation in the country especially Rivers, where the glaring usurpation of democracy by a desperado, who wants to remain in power by proxy against the wishes of the people by securing the illegal support of the police force and the electoral umpire through bribery to commit electoral fraud, is grossly underreported.

“It is unheard of that a party, which claimed to have won the guber poll by popular votes will go to the extent of using the police and thugs to kidnap and arrest Lawyers, illegally detain their briefs prepared to establish the case of the APC at the tribunal and hold protests to block the APC from accessing, inspecting and obtaining the Certified True Copies of materials used to conduct the election over which they claimed victory”.

The APC chieftain said, “That alone is enough fact to establish fraud perpetrated by Governor Wike in connivance with INEC and the police.”

On the allegation of anti-party activities against Amaechi, Eze said such report only existed in the figment of the imagination of the schemers, who were only working to curry relevance in Tinubu’s camp and nothing more.

He therefore, called on the public to discountenance any report of wrongdoing against Amaechi by those he described as ‘rabble-rousers’ and attention seekers, who have no stake in the Rivers APC, stressing that the party remained intact under the former Minister.