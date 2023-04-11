WAMCO’s Good Friday Advert Offensive to Christians, CAN Declares





•Threatens to boycott product

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed dismay over yhe recent social media advert by Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, makers of Peak Milk, which used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday.

The association said it was considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, including a boycott of their products by members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share similar concerns.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of CAN, Rev. Joseph Daramola, said the company by the act showed insensitivity and disrespect for the Christian faith.

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc’s action is not only disrespectful to the Christian faith, but also an affront to the millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit

“We are considering sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns.

” We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately,” he said.

There was a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank used a crucifixion imagery to promote their product and CAN had condemned it and later dropped it’s threat on sanction the bank after recieving appologies from management of Sterling Bank.

In view of the development CAN said: “We, therefore, urge all companies and organisations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialise or disrespect our faith. Be warned.”