Omo-Agege Congratulates Senator-elect, Dafinone, at 61

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has charged the Senator-elect for Delta State Central senatorial district, Ede Dafinone, to brace up for the task of good representation as a national legislator.

Omo-Agege, who is the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two-term senator for Delta Central, gave the charge in a statement issued yesterday to felicitate with Dafinone on his 61st birthday anniversary.

Dafinone, the candidate of the APC, was declared winner of the Delta Central senatorial election held on February 25, 2023, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, the Senate deputy president described the senator-elect as the symbol of a new Delta State in his ability to confront and defeat the old order.

He urged Dafinone to bring his well-known dogged spirit, inventiveness and drive needed to bear on the task of building a new state.

Omo-Agege said: “As a chartered accountant of international repute, Chief Ede Dafinone humbled himself and carried on with his great father’s call to service. Chief David Dafinone, his father, was a Second Republic distinguished Senator and raised to a Guinness Book of Records recognised family of chartered accountants, lived a life of service.

“When a son holds aloft the lofty ideal of service, he is a pride not only to his family but to the society. The senator-elect has become a symbol of what any individual, society or nation can achieve even in the face of enormous forces that stunt development.

“By defeating the ruling party in Delta State to emerge senator-elect, Dafinone proved that our fight to wrestle the state from the hands of forces of retrogression can be won.”