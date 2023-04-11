NPC Urges Trainees in Bauchi to Be Committed to 2023 Population Census

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 census, the National Population Commission (NPC) has urged field workers currently undergoing a four- day training in Bauchi State to utilise the opportunity of the capacity building exercise to rededicate themselves to the commission’s work.

This, according to the NPC would enable the Commission generate credible, reliable and acceptable data for development planning purposes.

NPC’s Federal Commissioner in the state, Ibrahim Muhammad Darazo, who stated this at the weekend, during an inspection visit of the training of 750 functionaries at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Yelwa campus in Bauchi, expressed satisfaction with the training process.

He said the exercise was going on smoothly without any hitches.

According to him, the training would aid help in shaping the proficiency of the participants as they would also train others at the local government level.

The Federal Commissioner said the success of every project was as a result of quality of manpower deployed in its execution, especially for a major national assignment such as the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He also restated the Commission’s vision of conducting the 2023 census which he said was designed to produce accurate, reliable and acceptable census and inclusive, user-friendly census data

According to him, “We have just gone into the classes and inspected what is happening at the training and from what I saw, everything is going on very well as planned, the facilitators at the training are doing their best”.

“These functionaries at this training are the most important persons required to facilitate the success of this National census, so I am expecting them to give in their best because they will also become trainers at the next level.

“I expect them to comprehend what the are learning very well because they will convey the knowledge acquired here during the field work.

“A lot of money has injected into the success of this national census and we are starting the training of about 900,000 persons nationwide very soon, so every thing is set for the success of this census taking place this month,” he said.

He however said participants who did not attend the training would not be paid their allowances, adding that they would be replaced with other participants who are ready to attend the training and do the job.