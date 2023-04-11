  • Tuesday, 11th April, 2023

NPC Urges Trainees in Bauchi to Be Committed to 2023 Population Census

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Ahead of the commencement of the 2023 census, the National Population Commission (NPC) has urged field workers currently undergoing a four- day training in Bauchi State to utilise the opportunity of the capacity building exercise to rededicate themselves to the commission’s work.

This, according to the NPC would enable the Commission generate credible, reliable and acceptable data for development planning purposes.

NPC’s Federal Commissioner in the state, Ibrahim Muhammad Darazo, who stated this at the weekend, during an inspection visit of the training of 750 functionaries at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Yelwa campus in Bauchi,  expressed satisfaction with the training process.

He said the exercise was going on smoothly without any hitches.

According to him, the  training would aid help in shaping the proficiency of the participants as they would also train others at the local government level.

The Federal Commissioner said the success of every project was as a result of quality of manpower deployed in its execution, especially for a major national assignment such as the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

He also  restated the Commission’s vision of conducting the 2023 census which he said was  designed to produce accurate, reliable and acceptable census and inclusive, user-friendly census data

According to him, “We have just gone into the classes and inspected what is happening at the training and from what I saw, everything is going on very well as planned, the facilitators at the training are doing their best”.

“These functionaries at this training are the most important persons required to facilitate the success of this National census, so I am expecting them to give in their best because they will also become trainers at the next level.

“I expect them to comprehend what the are learning very well because they will convey the knowledge acquired here during the field work.

“A lot of money has injected into the success of this national census and we are starting the training of about 900,000 persons nationwide very soon, so every thing is set for the success of this census taking place this month,” he said.

He however said  participants who did not attend the training would not be paid their allowances, adding that they would be replaced with  other participants who are ready to attend the training and do the job.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.