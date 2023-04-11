Mixta Africa Provides Affordable Housing in Lagos New Town

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Country Manager of Mixta Nigeria, Mrs. Shade Hughes, has confirmed that Lagos New Town, the new district created by the developers, has a home to suit every class, from reasonably low priced homes at Beechwood Park to luxury homes in the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate.

She made this disclosure at the weekend in Lagos when the infrastructure developers hosted existing residents, agents and prospective buyers clients to a fun family event which gave them the chance to inspect some of their already built houses and those who are still under construction at their different estates within the Lagos New Town area.

The Country Manager confirmed that for the affordable homes range, Mixta offers different unit types ranging from semi-detached, bungalow, one bedroom, two bedrooms to three bedrooms. She said the houses are very affordable to every Nigerians who want an exclusive cozy, serene and secure environment.

According to her, these homes are spread across 2 major estates – Marula Park and Beechwood Park. The event celebration allowed them to showcase their products to their prospective buyers, agents and to appreciate the residents who had already moved in.

“I can tell you that our products start from as low as N14 million. We also make it easy for those who cannot pay once, they can buy through a mortgage and spread the remaining money over up to 15 years. We brought about five financial institutions. The banks are on ground to support those who cannot pay once. We are not a finance company, but we are partnering with them and introducing them to our customers. A lot of people like the products but they don’t know how to access them.

“We have active security personnel on ground. I believe those who came to the estate can attest to our security apparatus when they were coming into the estate. We have a 24 hour patrol team. We have a reputable security company working with us. We also have a stable power supply and playing ground for the children and other amenities in place,” she said.

The Head of Sales and Business Development of Mixta Nigeria, Mrs. Andre Cameron-Cole, said as a responsible company they came to speak and show the residents, clients and agents the level of work they have done in their various estates within Beechwood.

“We want our customers and those who are already living in the estate to see how much investment we have put into Adiva, Marula Park and Lakowe Lakes all within Lagos New Town.”

“We also brought some financial institutions, because of those who don’t know that they can buy through flexible payment. To also show our customers how they can get the facility to acquire their choice property. Our payment plans are quite flexible. From of twelve to eighteen months. We also have a product called Duo that allows you to pay rent for three years before you now own the property yourself. We have a lot of opportunities in Mixta Nigeria but people do not know about it. One of the basic reasons why we are here is to let people know about the opportunities abound in patronising Mixta Africa company.”

“Marula Park and Beechwood park are affordable to everyone irrespective of that person’s class or status. You can start with a down payment of 20% initial deposit and spread the rest for 18 months. However, you can also choose to use Duo or the other mortgage financing available. The key aspect of it is determination to start it. We are not one of those real estate that request for unnecessary charges from our customers.”

She added that there are no hidden charges or interest rates applied to their payment as much as their customers stick to their agreement of payment.

“We have a lot of students, who are doing business and have bought houses in the estates which they resell. I have also seen employees of corporate organizations buying the one bedroom unit and two bedroom units, because our entry payment is low compared to others . The buildings are semi-finished, you have just little things to take into the buildings. The beauty of it all is that you can live in it or sell it out. It is the flexibility that makes a lot of people patronize Mixta Africa.”

Meanwhile, the Product Manager for Duo, Mrs. Gboyinde Shodipo said Mixta Africa rent to own is the first of its kind done by a private real estate company in Nigeria. Duo is one of the products in Mixta Africa company.

She said “you pay rent until you become the owner of the house. How does it work? For the first year, you make an equity contribution of N1.6 million and the amount is deducted from property value, while the outstanding is what you will then be owing.

“The rental period is 3 years. Every rental payment is deducted from the total cost of your home and at the end of the 3 year period, you may either choose to complete purchase or sell the home for profit. Basically, what Duo does is that it gives you the opportunity to become a homeowner.”

Mr. Bayonle Lawal, a resident in one of the estates, described the place as a conducive and crime free abode for a lover of cozy and serene environment should choose Mixta Africa company property. Lawal, who said he had been living in the estate for about two years, claimed is one of the place to live for now, especially for those who lives in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state.

“What attracted me to buy a house from Mixta real estate, was because I was able to see what they had done at Adiva estate and Lakowe Lake and by the time they started Beechwood I told myself I need to buy a property from the estate. Then the road was not good, but now they have constructed the road and it’s now motorable.

“In terms of security, one thing I like about the estate is the security measures they put in place. I am proud of the company for what they have been able to do on security in the estate. Since I moved there was never a breach of security in and round the estate for once. I will recommend the property to a friend and family who wants classic place to live that they should come to Marula, Adiva or Beechwood Estates, the area is calm and cool.”