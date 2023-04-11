Former Anambra Gov, Mbadinuju, Dies at 78

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju is dead.

He was said to have died at the National Hospital in Abuja, Tuesday, at the age of 78, while surrounded by his family members.

A press statement by his son, who is also a lawyer, Barr Cheta Mbadinuju, which was signed on behalf of the family revealed that Mbadinuju, who was governor of Anambra State, between 1999 and 2003, died after a brief illness.

The release read: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grand father, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman.

“Odera as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”