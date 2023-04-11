  • Tuesday, 11th April, 2023

Former Anambra Gov, Mbadinuju, Dies at 78

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju is dead.

He was said to have died at the National Hospital in Abuja, Tuesday, at the age of 78, while surrounded by his family members.

A press statement by his son, who is also a lawyer, Barr Cheta Mbadinuju, which was signed on behalf of the family revealed that Mbadinuju, who was governor of Anambra State, between 1999 and 2003, died after a brief illness.

The release read: “With heavy hearts but utmost gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our father, grand father, uncle, friend and associate, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, a former governor of Anambra State and elder statesman. 

“Odera as he was fondly called, passed peacefully at the age of 78 years on the morning of the 11th of April, 2023 at the National Hospital Abuja after a brief illness, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“At this trying time, we pray for God’s grace and mercy upon him and those left behind to mourn him. His funeral arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.