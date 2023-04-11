Dabiri-Erewa Applauds Adesanya’s Victory over Pereira

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has commended Nigerian born New Zealand mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya for his emphatic knockout win over his staunch opponent, Alex Pereira.

The NIDCOM boss, in a statement on Monday signed by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Commission, said she believes that Adesanya’s victory came through due to his determination, focus and resilience to succeed,” in the Nigerian spirit.

The Nigerian Stylebender win came after he was beaten thrice in previous bouts with the Brazilian, Alex Pereira.

Israel Adesanya reclaimed the Ultimate Fighting Championship title 287 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida on Sunday morning.