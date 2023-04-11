Buhari Mourns Ex-Anambra Governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Anambra State, as well as the Mbadinuju family of Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area on the demise of former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, believed that the late Mbadinuju’s legacy of bringing peace and development to the State, including ending the long years of violent conflict in Umuleri and Aguleri, during his administration as governor from 1999 to 2003, will forever remain an important part of the history of Anambra.

He will also be remembered for his vision for the people of the State and beyond on quality education and entrepreneurship, leading to the establishment of the Anambra State University, now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Paying tribute to the dogged determination of the seasoned academic, journalist and lawyer in inspiring and empowering many young people to believe in the power of their dreams and achieve their potentials, President Buhari urged family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to reflect on the contributions of the former governor in building lives and communities.

The President prayed that the memory of the departed will be a blessing and inspiration to all that mourn.