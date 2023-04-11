  • Tuesday, 11th April, 2023

Buhari Mourns Ex-Anambra Governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Anambra State, as well as the Mbadinuju family of Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area on the demise of former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, believed that the late Mbadinuju’s legacy of bringing peace and development to the State, including ending the long years of violent conflict in Umuleri and Aguleri, during his administration as governor from 1999 to 2003,  will forever remain an important part of the history of Anambra.

He will also be remembered for his vision for the people of the State and beyond on quality education and entrepreneurship, leading to the establishment of the Anambra State University, now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Paying tribute to the dogged determination of the seasoned academic, journalist and lawyer in inspiring and empowering many young people to believe in the power of their dreams and achieve their potentials, President Buhari urged family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers to reflect on the contributions of the former governor in building lives and communities.

The President prayed that the memory of the departed will be a blessing and inspiration to all that mourn.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.