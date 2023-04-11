  • Tuesday, 11th April, 2023

Adeleke’s Government is Deceptive, Vindictive, Acrimonious, Says APC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, cautioned Governor Ademola Adeleke to discontinue injection of deception, duplicity, divisive sentiment and acrimony into the governance of the state.

Adeleke, in his Easter message, promised the state government workers the implementation of the cash backing of the promotions done by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola after he had verifiably failed to effect same to form part of the last March salaries.

“Since Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), succeeded in making  use of maximum force by the militia wing of the PDP to win the presidential, national assembly and house of assembly elections across the state, the governor has been feigning acceptability and popularity of himself and his party,” the party said.

Adeleke had paid two of the 30 months inherited generational half salaries of the state senior staff constituting 25 per cent of the government workforce.

The state caretaker committee chairman of the PDP, Dr Akindele Adekunle, had falsely stated that Adeleke had offset all the inherited accumulated half salaries when the contrary was the case.

But in his response, the Osun State acting chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, said the bane of the PDP in the state has been talking much but doing little or absolutely nothing.

Lawal disclosed that the needless politicisation of everything that the government of Adeleke does has become deafening, disheartening and obviously irritating to the discerning minds in the society.

“It is on record that as a government, Oyetola’s administration also paid arrears of half salaries. The only difference is that we never played dirty politics with it as we concentrated on contributory pensioners at the state and local government levels,” he said.

