SRS Collections, Ubumwe Grand Hotel, Others Back WCGC 30th Anniversary Celebrations 

As preparations for the 30th anniversary of the annual World Corporate Golf Challenge gathers momentum, more corporate outfits and individuals have continued to show interest in being a part of the celebration.

SRS Collections, Ubumwe Grand Hotel and Belleza Beach Resort are the latest to join the sponsorship team and have promised a fun-filled weekend with their pledge of a weekend stay for two, with breakfast daily. Tino Electronics also pledged that the Challenge on the Signature Hole-12 will see golfers go home with brand new Tino Electronics products, such as; Refrigerators and other Appliances.

Grand Cereal also pledged cooking oil to golfers while Dana Air has also pledged five Business Class return tickets on their route.

According to the WCGC representative in Nigeria; Remi Olukoya, the two-day tournament will be fully refreshed by Pepsi with performance from renowned celebrity Disc Jockey; D.J Exclusive on Saturday while a full band will entertain on Sunday.

“It’s going to be fun, golf and entertainment, all-in-one. It’s a game no one should miss”, Olukoya said.

Knowing what is at stake in the weekend golf show, golfers from across the country have already showed their commitment to be a part of the competition.

NCDMB, Pepsi, Banwo & Ighodalo, Davisther Brokers, Geregu Power, Golden Cereal, Alanku Fertilizer, Upstream Commercial, Meristem, Western Development, QSHOP, Acutech Support, Chairborne GSL, Rebar Perfecta, Dana Air and NNPC Retail would be presenting teams that will battle for honors in the main event while Ubumwe Grand Hotel and Belleza Beach Resort will be playing for trophies staked in the Guests Category.

Winners of the competition will represent Nigeria in Tenerife, Spain; where they will join others for the 30th anniversary celebrations in October.