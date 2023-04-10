Nickelodeon Announces Exciting Easter Watch List for Kids

By Vanessa Obioha

Children’s entertainment brand Nickelodeon has released a lineup of new and returning shows set to entertain kids this Easter holiday. The series includes a mix of beloved classics and exciting new content, sure to keep young viewers entertained throughout April.

One of the featured shows is ‘Monster High’. The show follows the teenage lives of famous horror creatures, such as zombies and ghouls, as they navigate the ups and downs of high school. Join Frankie Stein and her squad, Draculaura, Clawdeen, and Lagoona Blue, as they juggle parties, crushes, and frenemies like Cleo De Nile and Ghoulia Yelps.

‘Middle Most Post’ also returns with brand new episodes, following Parker, Dakota, and all their friends as they tackle the highs and lows of middle school life.

Fans of outer space adventures will be delighted in ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ which debuts on NickToons. It follows a group of misfit teenagers who hijack an abandoned Starfleet ship and embark on thrilling adventures through space. From battling alien creatures to discovering new worlds, this show is a must-see for space enthusiasts.

Also returning are fan favourites such as ‘The Smurfs’ and ‘Transformers’, both with new episodes that promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Additionally, the action-packed show ‘Spyders’ follows a team of super-powered spiders working together to save their city from evil villains, while Rugrats and Paw Patrol: Aqua Pups make their way onto Nicktoons and NickJr, respectively.

Other exciting shows set to premiere on Nick Jr. include ‘Baby Shark’ and ‘Blue City Adventure’, promising to be fun-filled experiences for the little ones.

